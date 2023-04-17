Laurie A. Garms, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Marian Klostermann, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount St. Francis Center.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
John R. Kreiman, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
William O. Possehl, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
George J. Simon, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m., today, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
William J. Stecher, Centralia, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Paul Stemper, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a parish wake service at 7 p.m., today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mike Switzer, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
James W. Tegeler, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Virgil Tyler, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. April 29, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
