funeral services
Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carolyn M. Bodish, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Meribeth J. Daker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood.
Francis W. Gansen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
John C. Goebel, Colesburg, Iowa — Burial: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Luxemburg, Iowa.
Carl N. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Nancy E. Heiring, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
James Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, First Baptist Church, Waukon. Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m. today at the church.
James J. Nachtmann, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Lyle E. Orcutt, Earlville, Iowa — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. today, Earlville United Parish.
Grace A. Roling, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today at the church.
Amy A. Scholtes, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 10:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Beverly J. Smith-Turben, Rewey/Cassville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.