Burton J. “Burt” Hubanks, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on August 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley hospital.
Private family burial in Linwood Cemetery with military honors will be accorded. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Burt was born on April 7, 1932, in Dubuque, the son of Delmer Hubanks and Mae Hill. He attended Dubuque-area schools, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 until 1952 during the Korean War.
He married Nancy Weiland in Ratoon, New Mexico, and worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for 38 years. Burt was a motorcycle enthusiast, and he loved gardening, morel hunting and searching for watercress and wild asparagus. He also enjoyed woodworking and crafts — his “Uncle Sam” carvings were coveted by many. Burt was a kind and gentle man.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Hubanks (and daughter-in-law, Sandy Hubanks), of Colorado, and Steve Hubanks; granddaughter, Nancy; and grandson, Jason; son-in-law, John Winger, of Dubuque; the family of Frieda Luther, Dave and Kathy Baker, Tina and Kenny Womack, Debbie Pierce and their children and grandchildren (Burt was “grandpa”); sister-in-law, Marion Hubanks; nephews, Gary Hubanks, Larry Hubanks; and nieces, Rhonda McMahon and Ann Williams.
Burt was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy, in 1986; daughters, Linda Winger and Kris Hubanks; brother, Harlo Hubanks; stepfather, Jim Markham; and longtime companion, Frieda (Schurman) Luther.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank the staff at Finley Hospital (S North), Father Tom McDermott and John Winger, and a special thank you to Dave and Debbie Baker and family for always treating Burt as family.