Sister Denise (Jacinta) Streng, age 96, of Clare House, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, died at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Rite of Final Committal was held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial followed at the Sisters of St. Francis Natural Burial Site.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mount St. Francis Center. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.

