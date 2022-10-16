Sister Denise (Jacinta) Streng, age 96, of Clare House, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, died at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Rite of Final Committal was held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial followed at the Sisters of St. Francis Natural Burial Site.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mount St. Francis Center. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
She was born on July 9,1926, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Anton and Adele (Sauser) Streng.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1947, and made her final profession of vows August 10, 1953. Sister received her BA in Elementary Education from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, IA. and her Cosmetology Certificate from Capri Cosmetology in Dubuque, IA.
She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Sacred Heart and St. Mary, Dubuque, Pocahontas, Ionia, Remsen, and Odebolt. In Illinois she was missioned at Midlothian. She also served at Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA and Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
Sister is survived by her brother, Lloyd Streng, sisters Mary Neiers and Sr. Clara Streng OSF, nieces, nephews and her Franciscan sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Joan (John) Hamilton, Grace (Harold) Schaaf and Doris Streng, her brothers John (Geri) Streng and Robert Streng, a sister-in-law Gloria Streng and a brother-in-law Fred Neiers.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Behr’s Funeral home 1491 Main St., Dubuque, IA, 52001 is in charge of arrangements.
