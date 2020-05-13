SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Jude W. Ubersox, age 81, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, in Asbury, IA, on May 8, 2020.
He was born on August 18, 1938, the son of Walter and Margaret (Monahan) Ubersox. As a child, he attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School and worked on the family farm. When Jude turned 18, he started his career as a truck driver by delivering milk with his own truck. Jude also hauled gravel for Mowry Trucking, and for many years (1962-2000), hauled milk for Mc-Mor-Han Trucking Co./Korth Transfer. Jude received the first CDL in the state of Wisconsin in 1990. He was awarded Truck Driver of the Year in 1991 and drove over 3 million, accident-free and citation-free miles.
Extended family and friends are encouraged to pay their final respects from the sidelines along Jude’s last ride from Erikson Funeral Home, on Judgement St., to HWY 11, at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
Jude was united in marriage to Joann Hoffmann on October 17, 1986, in Dubuque, IA, and they had many loving years together.
Jude was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. He was known for his many generous acts of kindness throughout the community, and some even referred to him as “Mr. Shullsburg.” Jude enjoyed painting lawn ornaments, meticulously cutting grass, fixing things, listening to country music and detailing his vehicles. Jude also loved to babysit grandchildren and attend their various school activities.
Jude is survived by his wife, Joann, at home; two sons, Kevin (Mary) Ubersox, of Shullsburg, WI, and Alan (Jeanmarie) Ubersox, of Charlotte, NC; three step-children, Steve (Mary Jo) Hoffmann and Brian Hoffmann, both of Leadmine, WI, and Julie Symons, of Benton, WI; three grandchildren, Carissa (Mike) Mallmann, of Madison, WI, Trent (Whitney Wieters) Ubersox, of Shullsburg, WI, and Hunter (Hannah) Ubersox, of Lake Orion, MI; three step-grandchildren, Jessica (Nicolas Richey) Symons, of Houston, TX, Kyle (Kristen) Hoffmann, of Benton, WI, and Kane (Marissa) Hoffmann of Dubuque, IA; great-grandchild, Olivia Ubersox; step-great-grandchild, Nellie Hoffmann; two sisters, Judith A. Oellerich, of Lena, IL, and Mary Kay (Rick) Heim, of Shullsburg, WI; and his previous wife, Geraldine (Bill) McCauley, of Cuba City, WI.
Jude was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark Alan, at eleven months; one step-grandchild, Joel Hoffmann; two brothers, Mickey, in infancy, and Morris; one brother-in-law, Wayne Oellerich; and one nephew, Darin Oellerich.
The families would like to extend a special thank-you to the following:
Father Sudhaker, of St. Matthew’s Parish, Mercy One Hospital 3rd and 4th floor care teams, Dr. Dolehide & staff, chemotherapy nurses, Tracy & Candy, the nurses and care team at Luther Manor Grand Meadows and Hospice of Dubuque. We would also like to thank our family and friends for all your prayers and support. Jude will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service and Christian Burial at St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery will be held for Jude. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jude’s name.