Caroline P. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Catherine A. Gansemer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Howard Haigh, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Barbara Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Marian Klostermann, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, Mount St. Francis Center.
Rita M. Lang, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Louis R. Manders, St. Catherine, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Monday, April 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Donatus Catholic Church.
Helen M. Schamberger, Stockton, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant, Stockton.
David B. Spink, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. today, Free Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 4 p.m. today at the church.
Virginia A. Walz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m., Monday, April 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove Township, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
