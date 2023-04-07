Caroline P. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.

V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.

