KIELER, Wis. — Julius Allen “Jube” Moor, 59, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 at Immaculate Conception Church, in Kieler, with Fr. Bernard Rott and Fr. Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The funeral will be lived streamed on Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.
An outdoor visitation will be from 12:30 — 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Parking Lot. Facemask and social distancing are recommended. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Jube was born on January 16, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Paul J. and Velma J. (Pickel) Moor. He was a graduate of Cuba City High School, class of 1979. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Lange on October 18, 1980, at St. Rose Church in Cuba City, WI.
Jube retired as co-owner of Moor Recycling and Moor Hydraulics in Kieler in 2015. He was a successful entrepreneur who generously contributed to the community throughout the Kieler area.
He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, cooking, canning, UTV rides and time spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. His big smile and sense of humor will be missed.
Surviving is his wife Carolyn; three children, Cori (Jim) Kunnert, of Hazel Green, Jennifer (Kyle) Sydow, of Madison, and Julius “Jube” (Jamie) Moor, of Kieler; eight grandchildren, Gabrielle Finn, Emma, Cal, and Mia Kunnert, Clara, Evelyn and Raymond Sydow, and Briar Moor; his mother, Velma J. Moor, of Kieler; his siblings, Peggy (Al) Fleege, of East Dubuque, IL, Chris (Cindy) Moor, of Kieler, Jeff (Julie) Moor, of Hazel Green, Paula (Steve) Kane and Audrey (Rod) Murphy-Potter, both of Kieler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; a grandson, Julius Joseph Moor; a niece, Carolyn Moor; and a nephew, Ryan Hingtgen.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.