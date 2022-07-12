EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Rayma Louise Fisher, 92, of Edgewood, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Edgewood Convalescent Home.

Survivors include her two children, Bonnie (Steve) Sanders, of Dubuque and David (Mary) Fisher, of Edgewood; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Public Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood.

Private Family Funeral Service: Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood.

Interment: Edgewood City Cemetery.

