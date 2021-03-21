Daniel J. Cahill, 59, of Denver, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was born in Clinton, Iowa, on November 23, 1961, the son of the late Dr. James P. and M. Joan Henneberry Cahill. He was a graduate of Loras College (BA), Iowa State University (BS, Construction Engineering) and Northwestern University (MBA, Real Estate, Finance, International Business).
On September 5, 2008, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Chicago, Dan married Elizabeth Mahoney. The entire Cahill clan agreed Dan and Liz were the perfect match.
Dan will be missed by his beloved wife, Elizabeth, and their dog, Harvey; brothers and sister, Joseph, of Chicago; William, of Ames, IA; Ellen (David) Pusateri, of Fishers, IN; John (Soojin), of New York, and Michael, of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews, Jacob (Maria), Anna, and Jessica Pusateri and Daehan Cahill.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a cue from how Dan lived his life: Reach out to a friend you have not spoken to in a long time, give someone the benefit of the doubt, lend a hand to someone in need and be present and enjoy life as much as you can.