James A. “Jim” Trannel, 73, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
I was born October 8, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, the oldest of six sons born to Art and Bette Trannel. I completed grade school at St. Mary’s in East Dubuque, attended Wahlert High School, Loras College, and Drake University Law School. As an avid Boy Scout, I earned my Eagle Scout Award in 1962.
I married Marie C. Niensteadt on August 16, 1969, who has been the perfect fit for me.
Immediately upon graduation from Drake Law School in 1974, I started practicing law with the firm of Hughes & Leifker. That gave me the good fortune of associating with Alfred E. Hughes. No one could ever ask for a better mentor. Eventually, the firm became Hughes & Trannel, where I continued to practice full time until 2015, and part time until I could no longer lift the files.
Over the years, I was involved in my community, serving on the East Dubuque Zoning Board of Adjustment, running the East Dubuque Girls Softball Program and serving as Dunleith Township Supervisor for 16 years.
I was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque until 2014, when Marie and I joined the Cathedral of St. Raphael. At both parishes, I served as a lector, a distributor of communion, served on both parish Financial Councils, and tried a 6-month stint as a CCD teacher, but the kids wore me out.
I am a past President of the Dubuque County Bar Association, licensed in the States of Iowa and Illinois, and a member of their respective State Bar Associations. In 1976, I helped rejuvenate the Legal Eagles Softball and Basketball Teams and served as a player and a manager for both through 1995.
Over the years, I served on the Board of Directors of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, the Tri-State Independent Blind Society, the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and the Avery Foundation. My biggest service involvement, however, was as a member of the Lions Clubs International Association for 43 years.
I was a life-long die-hard Chicago Cub fan. I attended a few Cubs games every year and followed the Cubs in 2003 to Atlanta, and in 2008 to Phoenix for playoff games. In 2019 I even ran the Cubs 5K. I attended a half a dozen Cub conventions. Through those various means, I assembled a collection of Cub memorabilia, including nearly 200 autographed baseballs. I can rest peacefully having seen my beloved Cubs win a World Series.
I am survived by my wife, Marie; daughters, Julie Ann Borneman (Chris), of Hamilton, Virginia, Sara Lee Garcia (Rogelio), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandsons, Jackson and Cooper Borneman, and R.J. and Tyler Garcia; and the greatest and most thoughtful brothers anyone could ever ask for, John (Mary), Jerry (Diane), Jeff (Lauri) and Dr. Tom (Dena); a sister-in-law, Mary (Joe); a sister-in-law, Jane Nobel; a brother-in-law, Dave Niensteadt (Patti); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
I was preceded in death by my parents, Arthur and Bette (Vanderah) Trannel; my parents-in-law, Justin and Bernice Niensteadt (Kutch); a brother, Joseph Trannel; a nephew, Jacob Trannel; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Obershaw.
I am looking forward to the next great chapter and hope to see you all on the other side.
Marie, Julie, and Sara wish to thank everyone involved in Jim’s care over the past year.
