BALLTOWN, Iowa — Debra “Debbie” Jaeger, 70, of Balltown, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown, with the Rev. Noah Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Debra was born on July 21, 1951 to Donald and Marjorie (Wolff) Herbig in Freeport, Illinois.
After moving to Dubuque, she attended Capri Cosmetology school and met the love of her life, David Jaeger. The two were united in marriage on June 5, 1971 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown.
Debra devoted many years caring for their youngest son, Kevin and helping on the family farm. She also worked at Hills and Dales in Dubuque until retiring in 2013. Debbie was a true homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, and caring for their land. She was especially proud of her yard and took great pride in maintaining an immaculate lawn. Her final day was spent doing exactly what she loved — cutting the grass!
Debbie was an excellent cook and baker. She often cooked from scratch, including homemade noodles, and her famous cookies. She loved when the grandkids stopped by for a surprise visit. She always had enough food for everyone and never let anyone go home hungry. She took great pride in her grandchildren, and one of her proudest moments was watching their first grandchild get married. In her free time Debbie spent time painting, crafting, and staining wood.
Debra and David enjoyed their vacations in Northern Minnesota and fishing on the Minnesota lakes. They spent many late summers road tripping from border to border all around the United States. They travelled to the Rocky Mountains, Smoky Mountains and everywhere in between.
Debbie is survived by her husband; David, children; Karen Ryder of Dubuque, Kris (Doug) Roebken of Durango, and Keith (fiancé Katie) Jaeger of Balltown, grandchildren; Courtney (Brett) Malsam, Andrew Ryder, Emalee Ryder, Brett (special friend Kaitlyn Smith) Koehn, Tanner Roebken, Colton (special friend Ella Esser) Roebken, Austin Pope, and Mason and Hayden Jaeger, and a step-great-granddaughter; Bristol Soppe. She is also survived by brothers; Gary Herbig of Warren, IL, and Terry (Vicki) Herbig of Stockton, IL, sisters-in-law; Dianne Jaeger, and Donna (Jerry) Welter of Dubuque. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; son; Kevin, in-laws; John and Aurelia Jaeger, and sister-in-law; June Herbig.
The family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the Sherrill First Responders and EMT Personnel, and the staff at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque for the compassionate care given to Debbie.
In lieu of flowers, a Debra Jaeger memorial fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.