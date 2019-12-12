Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Margaret Mary Ernst was born April 25, 1934, in Dubuque, daughter of Ben A. and Marie A. (Hentges) Ernst. Margaret graduated in 1952 from the former St. Joseph’s Girls Academy in Dubuque. She returned to school in 1969 and graduated from the Dubuque School of Practical Nursing. She worked as an LPN at the former Xavier Hospital and St. Francis Home, Dubuque. She continued her ministry of caring for the elderly as Activity Director at Stonehill Care Center until her retirement in 1995.
Margaret married Eugene L. Douglas on June 6, of 1953, in Dubuque. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Eugene preceded her in death on May 13, 2001. Margaret then married Milton C. Beck, of Davenport, Iowa, on May 6, 2005, and moved to Davenport.
Margaret was a faith-filled and faithful person. Her time and talents revolved around those she loved and cared for — her husbands, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She praised the beauty of God’s creations and enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, butterflies, sunsets, rainbows and special friends.
Margaret was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport and member of Holy Ghost Parish, Dubuque and St. Joseph’s Parish Key West prior to moving to Davenport. Margaret was affiliated with the Dubuque Franciscans in her work as a Franciscan Associate and as a volunteer. Margaret found great inner strength and comfort during her lifetime through her strong faith.
Margaret is survived by three daughters, Jean Jackson (Larry Richter), of Dubuque, IA, Maryjo Douglas Zunk, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Kristie Douglas (Nicholas Ehlinger), of Hazel Green, WI.; grandchildren, Vickie Mills, of Rockford, IL, Benjamin and Daniel Zunk, of Scottsdale, AZ, Michael Douglas (Roxanne), Aaron Douglas (Alisha Freisinger), Kirby Carpenter (Ashley Hightower), Loegin Fens, Ethan Fens and Karrigan Fens (Dalton Dietz); five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene in 2001; her sons, Daniel in 1976 and Drew in 2002; her mother and father, Marie and Ben Ernst; her sister, Betty Leppert, in 2016; and second husband, Milton C. Beck, in 2018.