Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Catherine J. Hayen, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Karen A. Kleppe, Anamosa, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque.
Verna E. Metz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
James R. Reardon, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon today, St. Patrick’s Parish, Garryowen, Iowa. Services: Noon today at the church.
Neal D. Recker, San Diego, Calif. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Cross (Iowa) Catholic Church.
Joanne M. Yousse, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello.