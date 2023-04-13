Marlene M. Chestnut, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Kenny L. Christianson Sr., Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Recommended for you
Edith J. Goedken, Muscatine, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Mark A. Goetzinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald A. Guler, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Larry E. Hager, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Kim A. Hofer, Waterloo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Wagner Township cemetery, St. Olaf.
Charlotte Holland, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Barbara Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kathryn A. Kurt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Marlene M. Melssen, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Friday, April 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
M. Darlene Millard, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlotte A. Muehl, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard A. Redfearn, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City.
Elaine P. Russell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.20.7
JoAnn Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with parish wake service at 7:30 p.m., today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Andrea M. Steffensmeier, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Carla M. Stockel, Fort Myers, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 14, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard J. Udelhofen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 14, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.