DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Ruth Ann Uppena, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Mel’s Haven in Dodgeville, WI.

She was born on February 26, 1941, to Robert L. and Helen K. (Esser) Uppena in Lancaster, WI. She grew up on the family farm near Bloomington, WI and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School, Bloomington High School, and Platteville State University, where she received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Elementary Education. Ruth taught elementary education in the Oconomowoc, WI School System, at RAF Upper Heyford Elementary School in England, and at Glenwood Elementary School in Greenfield, WI. Throughout her life, she traveled extensively and made fast friends wherever she went. Ruth spent many hours researching family genealogy. She had a deep faith and was active in her church community. Ruth retired from teaching in June of 1998.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.