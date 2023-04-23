DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Ruth Ann Uppena, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Mel’s Haven in Dodgeville, WI.
She was born on February 26, 1941, to Robert L. and Helen K. (Esser) Uppena in Lancaster, WI. She grew up on the family farm near Bloomington, WI and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School, Bloomington High School, and Platteville State University, where she received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Elementary Education. Ruth taught elementary education in the Oconomowoc, WI School System, at RAF Upper Heyford Elementary School in England, and at Glenwood Elementary School in Greenfield, WI. Throughout her life, she traveled extensively and made fast friends wherever she went. Ruth spent many hours researching family genealogy. She had a deep faith and was active in her church community. Ruth retired from teaching in June of 1998.
Ruth recently moved to Dodgeville, WI to be closer to her family. She is survived by her brothers Peter (Ann) Uppena, Msgr. James J. Uppena, Robert John (Ruth C.) Uppena; her sisters Mary (Stanley) Weed, Joanne Dalsoren and Jeanne (John) Cordts; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Roger Dalsoren, and lifelong friend Dr. Raymond Scheets.
Ruth was a wonderful sister to her siblings, serving as a role model to them throughout her life. She dedicated herself to her family, friends, and former students, remembering every birthday and milestone, making each feel special.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonefield Apartment Homes & Health Services, Upland Hills Hospice, and Mel’s Haven for their compassionate care of our sister.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. on Friday at the church. Private Family Inurnment will be held in St. Charles Cemetery in Cassville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Upland Hills Hospice, to a classroom via donorschoose.org, or to a charity of your choice.
