DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Esther L. Klostermann, 85, of Dyersville, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Esther was born on March 5, 1936, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of Edward W. and Agatha (Clemen) Lake. She was educated at Holy Trinity School. She married Floyd J. Klostermann on September 14, 1959, at Holy Trinity Church in Luxemburg. Together, they purchased the Petersburg Creamery in 1960 and started Floyd’s Feed Store. After retiring, they sold the business to their two sons, and it is now known as Klostermann Bros.
Besides raising her family, Esther was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Basilica parish. She also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Rose and the Edward W. Lake VFW Post 7736 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 137, and the Beckman Booster Club. She enjoyed her time working customer service at the former MAC’s Fashions, Ann’s Bridal and Always and Forever Bridal.
Throughout Esther’s life, she had a love for singing and started to sing with the Holy Trinity Choir as a teenager. After marriage, she joined the Basilica Choir and the St. Francis Resurrection Choir and was active in both until just a few years ago.
Esther enjoyed her coffee group, took pride in her yardwork and flowers, walks and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports in attendance at games and was their biggest cheerleader.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Krystal (Scott) Resetich, of Sugar Grove, IL; four sons, Brad Klostermann, of Petersburg, Bruce (Nancy) Klostermann, of Dubuque, Bryon (Dana) Klostermann, of Davenport, and Barry (Lisa) Klostermann, of Delhi. Esther is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Zach (Sara) Klostermann, Erin (Scott) Liegel, Alyssa (friend Kyle Sloter) Klostermann, Paige Klostermann, Bennet (Taylor) Klostermann, Brooke (friend Michael Lueken) Klostermann, Blair (fiancé Paul Cavin) Klostermann, Abbey Klostermann and Luke Klostermann; three great-grandchildren, Aubree Grace, Brett Everett and Baby Liegel due in March; and special friend Phil Schmitz, of Dyersville.
Other survivors include her sisters, Alice Schieltz, of Luxemburg, Joann Besler, of Hopkinton, and Gladys (Bob) Elgin, of Peosta; in-laws, Wilma Lake, of Dyersville, Kay (Gerry) Westhoff, of New Vienna, Don (Cheryl) Klostermann, of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Floyd, in 2004; her parents, Edward and Agatha Lake; parents-in-law, Everett and Bernice Klostermann; brothers, James Lake and Ed Lake; sister, Grace (Jerry) Schieltz; in-laws, Ed Schieltz, Bill Besler; and nephews Steve Besler and Joseph Lake.
A sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff of River Bend Retirement Community of Cascade for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica and Beckman Catholic High School.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.