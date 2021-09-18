Carol A. Gleichner Telegraph Herald Sep 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Carol A. Gleichner, 76, of East Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Prep football: Western Dubuque piles up the points in rout of Hempstead Prep football: Dyersville Beckman cruises past rival Cascade Prep football: Aitchison steps up, Rams plow over Wahawks Police: Man assaulted girlfriend, threatened to kill her multiple times at Dubuque residence Flashback Friday: Archaeological find uncovered 25 years ago in SW Wisconsin