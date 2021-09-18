EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Carol A. Gleichner, 76, of East Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

