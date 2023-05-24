STRATFORD, N.J. — Nichole Faye (Fondell) Hall, 39 of Stratford, NJ, formerly of Dubuque passed away suddenly on December 9, 2022, in Stratford, NJ.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 JFK Road, Dubuque with Dr. Reverend Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. A celebration of Nichole’s life will follow the burial at the Eagles Club, Dubuque from 1:00-4:00 pm.
Nichole was born December 31, 1982, in Dubuque, daughter of Jill (Tegeler) Fondell and the late Allan Fondell. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2001. After graduating, she went on to attend Mount Ida College in Newton, MA where she received a bachelor’s degree in animal science.
Throughout her working years, Nichole worked at various private veterinary clinics, but her proudest job was working in the Biomedical Research Department at CHOP (Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia). It was there she not only made a difference for all the animals she cared for but also made a difference in human lives as well.
Nichole had a caring and kind heart for everyone. Her big heart did not stop with humans, animals across the country benefited from her big heart. She brought home many cats and dogs throughout her years. Her home was never without a pet. She loved the outdoors where she could camp with her family, spend time in her garden growing her grandpa’s famous Boston tomatoes (Leo’s) or going to the beach. But her most important thing to do was to watch her two sons, Carter, and Leo, play ice hockey. They were the light of her life, and she was their biggest fan.
Nichole was not only beautiful on the outside but even more beautiful from within. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be terribly missed each and every day. Her smile just made everything better. Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished, Nichole’s story had so many more chapters to come. A beautiful soul is never forgotten.
Nichole is survived by her husband Jeremy Hall and their two sons Carter and Leo of Stratford, NJ, her Mother Jill (Terry Ruff) Fondell, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends who loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father Allan Fondell, Grandparents Leo & Lorraine Tegeler, James & Patricia Fondell, Step Grandmother Judy Fondell and Uncle Jim Tegeler.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.