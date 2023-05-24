STRATFORD, N.J. — Nichole Faye (Fondell) Hall, 39 of Stratford, NJ, formerly of Dubuque passed away suddenly on December 9, 2022, in Stratford, NJ.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 JFK Road, Dubuque with Dr. Reverend Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. A celebration of Nichole’s life will follow the burial at the Eagles Club, Dubuque from 1:00-4:00 pm.

