CASCADE, Iowa — Francis A. “Skip” Manternach, 92, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Accura Health Care in Cascade, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Skip will be held from 9am until time of Services Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Services for Skip will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born August 12, 1929 in rural Cascade, Iowa, son of John and Susan (Lahr) Manternach. On September 15, 1949 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth A “Betty” Cigrand. The couple farmed 3 miles SW of Cascade. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2005.
Skip was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. He was a current 4th degree Dubourg Assembly Council #1573 and a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #, Board Member and Past President of Cascade Sportsmen’s Conservation League, Past member of National Farmers Organization (NFO), Retired Jones County Board of Review (36 years), Retired Board member and Past President of Camp Courageous of Iowa (20 years), Retired Board member and Past President of Cascade Communications (40 years) and Retired Mayor of Cascade (4 years), While Mayor, Skip initiated “The Avenue of Flags” on main street and the “Thankyou Veterans for our Freedom” Monument on the west entrance of Cascade. Skip also enjoyed bowling for many years.
He is survived by two sons, Gene (Aimee) Manternach of Cascade, IA and Dan (Peggy) Manternach of St. Peters, MO; one daughter, Rhonda (Kevin) Meier of Cascade, IA; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Carol Cigrand and Grace Cigrand of Cascade, IA and Dorie (Carl) Neiers of Guttenberg, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy, Joseph Albert and Anthony; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Manternach on march 16, 2004; four brothers, Rev. Albert, Peter M., Leo M., and Nicholas Manternach in infancy; eight sisters, Josephine Manternach in infancy, Sr. Julia Manternach, Clara Wieneke, Theresa Kurt, Irmina “Min” Dolphin, Sally Neyens, Monica Manternach , and Sr. Ann Marie Manternach; two sisters-in-law, Delores Manternach and Laura Manternach; and six brothers-in-law, Ed Wieneke, Anthony Quint, Ronald Dolphin, Leon Wolfe, George “Whitey” Neyens and Sam Kurt.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.