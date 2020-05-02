Timothy M. “Tim” Healy was born on February 15, 1952, and entered eternal life on Sunday, April 26, 2020. His spirit is carried on by his three children, John, Elissa, and Nick; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Jay, Benjamin, George, Maya, Lucas, and Sadie; six surviving siblings, Mary, Pat, Bitty, Danny, Terry, and Mike; and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.
We were blessed to experience many happy times with Tim during his 68 years on this earth. Among them: his spot-on Godfather impression, his infectious smile and beautiful roaring laughter, his love of The Honeymooners, and his renditions of Beatles songs, always sung in perfect pitch with a whoop whoop whoop toodaloo.
We were also blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Tim, including: Don’t follow trends, set them. The Cubs and the Packers are worth the heartbreak. Always help others out of kindness. And, most importantly, genuinely love your people with your whole heart.
Tim is reunited with his beloved mother and father, Bonnie and Bob; three sisters, Linda, Sherry, and Kathy; and his niece, Abby. We know they are together singing in peace and happiness, waiting until we join them again one day.
Tim was so very loved and will be missed every day, especially by his children and brothers and sisters. Friends can visit with Tim’s family at his “Celebration of Life,” which will be announced later (because Tim knew how to make an exit and decided on a pandemic for his).
In Tim’s memory, donations may be made to The Abby Lynn Memorial or any charity that seeks to assist in the recovery of substance and alcohol abuse.
Special thanks to Tim’s sister, our wonderful Aunt Bitty, who, throughout Tim’s life, was a constant source of strength, love, and support.
“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”— Lennon and McCartney
