RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Rose M. Wolf, 75, of Rickardsville, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
A visitation for Rosie will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Face masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Rose Wolf family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068.
A Mass of Christian burial for Rosie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville, Iowa, with Rev. Noah Diehm presiding. Services will be livestreamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Inc. facebook page at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rickardsville, Iowa.
She was born September 9, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Francis J. “Frank” and Mary (Green) Simon. Rosie graduated from Holy Cross High School in Holy Cross, Iowa, and Bayless Business College in Dubuque, Iowa. On September 17, 1966, she was united in marriage to Leon Wolf at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa. The couple farmed together in Rickardsville for many years. After retirement from the farm, the couple went on to own and operate Wolf Trucking. She also worked at All Star Feeds and Theisen’s Corporate Office.
Rosie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She genuinely enjoyed spending time with her family and taking walks. Rosie’s hands were never idle. She loved gardening, especially her flower gardens, decorating her yard for the holidays, crocheting, and embroidering, especially things for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society in Rickardsville. She was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Leon Wolf, of Rickardsville; six children, Kristina (fiancé, Nathan Watson) Wolf, of Peru, Ill., Kevin (Dawn) Wolf, of Rickardsville, Karen (Chris) Rahe, of Petersburg, Iowa, Kelley (Tom) Deutmeyer, of Petersburg, Kim (Jason) Curran, of Oglesby, Ill., and Kathy (Mark) Klostermann, of Bankston, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way to arrive in June; siblings, James “Jim” (Eileen) Simon, of Farley, Iowa, Jane Simon, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, Clara Simon, of Castle Rock, Colo., Irene Pearcey, of Yakima, Wash., Phyllis Simon (and Bruce Taggert), of Hillsborough, N.C., Annette Simon, of Kaufman, Texas, Roger (Theresa) Simon, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Francis “Joe” Simon, of Yakima, Wash.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (Donald) Brimeyer, of Dubuque, Melita (Lyal) Pfeiler, of Rickardsville, Alice Cook, of Bernard, Carolyn (Jim) Pimlott, of Cedar Rapids and Dorothy Wolf, of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Marlene Simon; a brother, Vincent Simon; a brother-in-law, Gene Pearcey; brothers and sister-in-law, Marvin Wolf, Frances Wolf, Donald (Dolores) Wolf and Dale Cook.
A Rose M. Wolf memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Herman, and the Oncology staff at Grand River Medical Group for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Rosie.
