Muriel S. Kopinski, nee Scholle, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Elmhurst, IL and New Port Richey, FL, entered her heavenly home on October 13, 2022, at the age of 98.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. To view the funeral service livestream please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Muriel was preceded in death by Louis, her husband, of 53 years; by her son, Dr. Kent Kopinski; and her five siblings.
She is survived by her children, Neil (Myra) Kopinski, John Kopinski, Jim (Sharon) Kopinski, Jane Byrd (Scott Lynch), and Laura (Mike) Chapman; daughter-in-law, Nancy Kopinski; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great- great grandchild; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Scholle.
In 1987 Muriel and Lou bought a winter home in Florida where she made many new friends. She enjoyed bridge, walking, knitting, sewing and crossword puzzles. Her family was the most important thing to her. Muriel’s last years at Bethany were in her words, “The best place ever to retire”.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to JDRF or Bethany Home.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for the love and care given to Muriel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.