Muriel S. Kopinski, nee Scholle, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Elmhurst, IL and New Port Richey, FL, entered her heavenly home on October 13, 2022, at the age of 98.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. To view the funeral service livestream please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.

