COLESBURG, Iowa — Augustin “Gus” Gregory Mormann, 31, of Colesburg, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines from complications from a motorcycle accident.
Survivors include his parents, Dan and Sandy Mormann, of Colesburg; his siblings, Chad (Natalie) Mormann, of Masonville, Glen (Mikha) Mormann, of Petersburg, and Jennifer (Tim) Rauen, of Farley; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Pat Wulfekuhle, of Petersburg; and many nieces and nephews along with special friend Gina.
Gus was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Abbie Mormann; and his uncle, Gary Mormann.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral Mass held in the parish center.
The funeral will be live-streamed at www.vibrantcatholic.com.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg, with Reverend John Haugen officiating.
Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg, with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m. No viewing before Mass of Christian Burial.
Inurnment: At a later date.