Frederick T. Taft, 85, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will be held at 4 p.m.
