Carol M. Althoff, La Motte, Iowa — Wake service: 2:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Christopher J. Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas D. Felderman, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the church.
Lisa M. Finnegan, Dubuque — Rosary service: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
William J. Hagerty, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Cheryl E. Hillary, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Darlene C. Kirch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Sharing of memories: 11:15 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Marjorie C. Lewis, Dubuque — Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Norman Muehleip, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Paul Perrin, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Debra M. Reinsbach, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon today at the church.
Raymond C. Reynolds, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Francis Richter, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernadette M. Schvach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church, followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Angella M. Wemmer, Asbury, Iowa — Scripture service: 3:45 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
