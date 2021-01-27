NEW VIENNA, Iowa — James R. Sudmeier, 24, of New Vienna passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home in New Vienna.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 pm. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery.
James was born February 13, 1996, in Dyersville, the son of Russell and Rosalie (Heim) Sudmeier. He graduated from Beckman Catholic High School, in Dyersville, with the Class of 2014. He was currently working as an equipment operator and truck driver for Steger Construction. While he loved his job, he had a real passion for farming.
James is survived by his parents; 1 son, Owen, and his mother, McKenzi Schmerbach, of Millville, IA; his fiancé, Briana Althoff, of Manchester; 2 siblings, Molly (Anthony) McAndrew, of Dyersville, and Robert Sudmeier, of New Vienna; two nephews, Eli and Logan McAndrew; aunts and uncles, Ruth Heim, of Roselle, IL, Thomas (Bev) Heim, of New Albin, IA, Patricia (George) Penokie, of Rochester, MN, Harold (Sherri) Heim, of Manchester, IA, Alice (Dale) Roling, of Dodgeville, WI, Brenda (Pat) Wessels, of Dyersville, IA, Marvin (Laurie) Heim, of Decorah, IA, George Heim, of Dubuque, IA, Kenneth (Bonnie) Heim, of Caledonia, MN, Frank (Michelle) Heim, of Platteville, WI, Karen (Greg) Amadon, of Seattle, WA, and David (Laurie) Heim, of New Vienna, IA, Susanne (Moses) De Los Santos, of Amana, IA, Jessica (Carlos) Garcia, of San Diego, CA, John Sudmeier, of Manchester, IA, Sara (Fred) Osborne, of Wilmette, IL and Jayne Sudmeier ,of Dubuque; many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Bernice Heim, James and Helene Sudmeier; step-grandmother, Shirley Heim; an uncle, Robert Chabak; and 3 cousins.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.