Karen Ruth Walter, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be at noon on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Dyersville, IA.
She was born Karen Ruth Mellon on January 15, 1948, to Floyd and Ilene (Marsden) Mellon. She was united in marriage to Robert Walter and together they had two sons, William and Timothy.
For the past several years, she was employed by Aramark, working in food service for Loras College. She loved working with the students at Loras College, spending time with her sons and their families, and her grandpuppies.
Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Walter; and her parents, Floyd and Ilene Mellon.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, William (Deborah) Walter, of Aurora, IL, and Timothy (Kim) Walter, of Shawnee, KS; her brother, Thomas (Sharon) Mellon, of Johnston, IA; and nephew, Thomas Mellon Jr., of Johnston, IA.
In lieu of flowers, a Karen Walter Memorial Fund will be established.