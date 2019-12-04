LOMBARD, Ill. — Richard “Dick” J. Galvin, 94, of Lombard, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee, Abeln) Galvin; loving father of LuAnn Galvin, Patricia (Thomas) Giblin, Martin (Gina) Galvin, and Paul (Kim) Galvin; dear son of the late Martin and Isabelle Galvin; devoted grandfather of Michael (Beth) Giblin, Kristen (Jeremiah) Krupa, Alycia, Christopher (Andrea), and Richard Galvin, and Brennan and Katelyn Galvin; great-grandfather of Ethan and Oliver Krupa, Liam and Killian Giblin, and Aiden and Aubrey Galvin; fond brother of Mary (the late Robert) Huber; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road (three blocks S. of Roosevelt Road), Lombard. Funeral will take place 9:15 a.m. Monday from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Lombard, with a Mass taking place at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison St, Lombard, IL 60148, are appreciated.
Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net