Darlene “Sam” Werner, 73, of Dubuque, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Our dear aunt and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, Ill.
Sam was born June 22, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Jeanne Weiters Werner. Sam went to school to become an LPN. She was proud to be a nurse, but left nursing to work at Honeywell for more than 30 years before retiring. She preferred a simple life, she never had children of her own, but cared for her niece and nephew as if they were her own. Sam loved them and her family very much. She gave the best hugs. While outspoken, she had a heart as big as she was. Sam enjoyed playing bingo, card games, and going to the casino. She was a lifelong avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include her niece, Jeanne (John) Vondal; nephew, Jim Brimeyer; great-nieces and nephews, Greg (Abby Genthe) Klauer, Austin Camp, Crystal (Brooke) Vondal, Jeremy (Sabrina) Vondal, Josh (Stephanie) Vondal and Brandi Vondal.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Geraldine (Allan) Hayes; one brother, Gary Werner; and great-nieces, Kayla and Alyssa Vondal.
The family thanks everyone at Eagle Point Place, Ennoble Skilled Nursing, and Hospice of Dubuque for all they did for Sam.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Sam’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.