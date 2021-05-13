EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Darlene Wagner-Peters, 79, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away unexpectedly at 7:39 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
There will be no public visitation. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the East Dubuque Cemetery. The Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating.
Darlene was born on November 18, 1941, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Peter J. and Evelyn L. “Tudy” (Slaats) Wagner. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque. Darlene was united in marriage to Richard N. Peters on September 16, 2004, at Las Vegas, Nevada. She was employed as a dispatcher for the Oxnard, California, Police Dept. for 24-years, retiring in 1990.
Darlene loved playing the slots, was a huge Chicago Bears fan, loved to travel, enjoyed her dogs, but most of all, she looked forward to the visits from her nephew, Blake, and great-nieces, Keirstyn and Ava.
Surviving is her husband, Richard; a sister, Mary Lee Bauer; nephew, Blake Bauer; and great-nieces, Keirstyn and Ava Bauer, all of East Dubuque; plus numerous cousins.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Evelyn “Tudy”; and a brother, Kirk Wagner.
The family wishes to thank the East Dubuque Area Ambulance and Fire Dept., the East Dubuque Police Dept., and the nurses and staff at Mercy One Dubuque Emergency Room Dept. for their kind and compassionate care.
