Donald J. Nauman, 87, of Asbury, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Monday, October 4, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be 11:00 am Monday, October 4, 2021, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Sherrill.
Donald was born August 18, 1934, in Sherrill, IA, the son of Alphonse and Selma Harvey Nauman. Don graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1952. On April 3, 1956, he married Charlene Ann Freiburger at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works from 1958 until his retirement in 1988. After retirement, Don became manager of the Dubuque Trolley Co. and also drove a school bus for Dubuque Community Schools until 1999. Don and Charlene purchased the Trolley company in 1992 and owned it until 2007. Also a farmer, he and Charlene purchased a small farm in October of 1958 where they lived and farmed until April 3, 2016.
He was an active member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, where he served on the parish council and was active with the church renovation project. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #5513, and UAW Local 94 retirees. Don and Charlene enjoyed square dancing and went to many state conventions and four national conventions. Together, he and Charlene also held many state offices and were in charge of the 1988 State convention in Dubuque. He loved sports, especially baseball, and coached little league baseball for 10 years and umpired for several leagues for eight years.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Ann Nauman of Asbury; four children, Sheila (Paul) Todd of Orlando, FL, Nicholas (Lori) Nauman of Bellevue, IA, Brian (Sherry) Nauman of Eldridge, IA, and Marilyn (Jim) Kerkhove of Omaha, NE; five grandchildren, Andrea, Katelyn, Bradley, Emily, and Rynn; and six great-grandchildren, Michael, Isabelle, Bobby, Anna, Ileen, and Lorene, and one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in law, Ray and Hilda Freiburger, three brothers, Albert, Reginald and Cletus Nauman, and three sisters-in-law, Ruth, LaVera, and Jean Nauman.
A memorial has been established for SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Don’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.