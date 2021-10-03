Jeffrey James “Jeff” Faulhaber, 54, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 30th, 2021. Jeff was sadly taken from us after a 21-month battle with cancer. He was most definitely surrounded and supported by family and many friends. He will be so incredibly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at St. Joseph Church Key West with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.
Jeff was born to Anthony Faulhaber and Carole (Frommelt) Faulhaber on April 16th, 1967.
Very much a car enthusiast from the start, he started fixing and restoring cars at the age of 16. He believed in working hard and earning what you have.
Jeff married Judy Steil (Faulhaber) on a beautiful snowy New Year’s Eve in 1994. He loved life even more from that day on!
Life spent with Jeff was filled with love, laughter, travel and card games for 6 years. Then came the second love of his life, Colin. Then, Jesse and finally his beautiful daughter, Lanie.
Jeff and his wife, Judy, purchased Big Apple Bagels in 2000. He proudly ran this business for seven years until returning to his real passion of fixing and rebuilding cars. He was such a smart and knowledgeable man, with a sense of humor like no other!
His knowledge for history, cars and music was impeccable. We would always act like we knew what he was talking about, but really, we didn’t. Jeff loved, loved music. Many people would not know this by the “Hard Rock” he listened to, but his old soul of music loved the Beatles! He has every album ever made and knew absolutely everything about every band member. He taught us all so much. He was a great husband. He was a great dad and a great provider. He would act so tough, but we knew he’d spoil his family.
Jeff would later go on to own and operate his own body shop again, Faulhaber Auto Body. He worked day and night for years. Finally cutting down to one job at Mike Finnin Motors, where he made many friends who supported him through his cancer journey.
Jeffs favorite place to be, besides a car show, was right in his back yard hanging in the pool on “Sunday Funday”, where everyone was always welcome. We have endless memories of fun and very much laughter.
He loved his mom with much admiration and respect and taught his children how important family is.
As Jeff passed away surrounded by everyone he loved, he said “This is perfect, this right here is perfect”, holding the hands of all who were dear to him.
Jeff will forever be in our hearts. Sadly, missed by his wife, Judy (Steil) Faulhaber; his children, Colin Jeffery Faulhaber, Jesse Donald Faulhaber, and Lanie Lynn Faulhaber; his mother Carole (Frommelt) Faulhaber; his sister, Laura (William “Billy”) Murphy; Brothers, Ken Faulhaber and Steve Faulhaber. His partner in crime; Kathy (John Tharp) Steil; brother-in-law Dan (Kimberly) Steil and the newest love of his life, his puppy Ruby.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Faulhaber, who taught him so much that he would never have to call a repair man. His niece Cassy Murphy, sisters-in-law, Teri Burdt and Patty O’Toole.
In lieu of flowers a Jeff Faulhaber memorial fund will be established.