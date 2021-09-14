DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alice Nadermann, 86 of Dyersville, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to mass. Masks are encouraged.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville with burial in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Alice was born on March 8, 1935 in Dyersville, the daughter of Emil and Monica (Westhoff) Steffensmeier. She graduated from Xavier High School in 1953. Alice married Richard Nadermann on May 7, 1957 in Dyersville. Together they farmed and raised their family northeast of Dyersville.
Alice was hardworking and there wasn’t a job she couldn’t handle on the farm. She was a great hostess, always making sure everyone was taken care of. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and spending time with family.
Alice is survived by her children: Doris (Kevin) Demmer of Dyersville, Steve (Sue) Nadermann of Delhi, Karen (Don) Ertl and Gary Nadermann both of Dyersville, Lori (Dean) Helmke of Kenosha, WI, grandchildren: Brian (Lisa) Demmer, Heidi (Chris) Smith, Nicole (friend Ryan Plummer) Demmer, Doug Nadermann, Scott (Sarah) Nadermann, Tim Nadermann, Ben, Craig, Brad (friend Sonja Schulz) and Megan Ertl, Chad, Rachel, Jessica and Brooke Helmke; great grandchildren, Madeline and Owen Smith, Joe Nadermann, siblings: Mary (Charles) Hellmann, Fred (Ann) Steffensmeier, Jim (Rita) Steffensmeier, in-laws: Agnes Steffensmeier and Elaine Steffensmeier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ric in 2018, parents-in-law, Herman and Frances (Hermsen) Nadermann, siblings: Florence (Joe) Meis, Gene (Helen) Steffensmeier, Lucille (Gene) Prier, Eldon (Clara Mae) Steffensmeier, Art Steffensmeier and Don Steffensmeier, in-laws: Alfred (Vivian) Nadermann, Greg Nadermann and Gib (Marlene) Nadermann.
The family would like to thank Alice’s healthcare providers in recent years.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family.