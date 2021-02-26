SAVANNA, Ill. — Joseph A. Randall, 70, of Savanna, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in his home.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.
