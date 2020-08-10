Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary Jane A. Felton, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
William R. Foecking, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Leonard D. Hall, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until the time of services at the funeral home.
Carl D. Houy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Citizens Cemetery, Scales Mound, Ill. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Robert Jordan, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today,
St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Marian Jorgenson, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, Wiota Lutheran Church, South Wayne, Wis.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 21 at the church.
Scott Kieffer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion.
Betty J. Knipper, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Janice L. Lampers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Peggy J. Shalabi, Dubuque — Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Marion Park East Pavilion, Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Robert G. Stelpflug, Potosi, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the church.
Everett Thines, Preston, Iowa — Graveside services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
George L. Wagner, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.