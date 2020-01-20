PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Nancy G. Ahrens, 76, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., died January 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Foursquare Church, Pastor Dean Funk officiating, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Additional information: www.garrityfuneralhome.com.