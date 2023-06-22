Crystal V. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
June V. Freilinger, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Gladys M. Goetzinger-Strachan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the funeral home.
Sharon R. Gudenkauf, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
David C. Hoeper, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City.
Lois A. M. Kunde, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. today at the center.
William A. Limond, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Metz, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2324 Matthew John Dr.
Connie J. Reynolds, East Dubuque, Ill. — 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 23, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
George W. Tharp, Waterloo, Iowa — Service: 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque.