Julia L. Brandenburg, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Joanne A. Cliff, Bloomington, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the church.
Shirley M. Gelbach, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Shirley J. Guyer, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 26521 U.S. Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the hall.
Gertrude Hagen, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Old West Paint Creek Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Daniel Heiderscheit, Ankeny, Iowa, formerly of Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa. Gathering: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Johll, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Michael J. Pluemer, Asbury, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Holiday Inn Grand Ballroom, 450 Main St.