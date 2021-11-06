Jennifer Baribeau, Clintonville, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Timothy J. Britt, Adrian, Mo. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. today, St. John’s Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa. Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Delhi Legion.
Harold F. Carney, Benton, Wis. — Military graveside service: 1 p.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton.
John D. Cooke III, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lloyd R. Harrington, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Epworth (Iowa) United Methodist Church. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Ronald L. Harris, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
William R. Harris, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Platteville (Wis.) Golf & Country Club. Service: 3 p.m. today at the country club.
Edward J. Harwick, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, PJ’s Hall, Kieler, Wis. Graveside service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Scales Mound (Ill.) Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Ricky W. Heileman, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Justin J. Heitzman, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Daniel J. Herrig, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Richard C. Hoffman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Helen L. Koeneke, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Doris M. Malone, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Annette Matt, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dorothy A. Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Terence J. O’Rourke, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Lawrence M. Pflieger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Kenneth F. Schmerbach Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Cletus A. Sisley, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
V. June Steffen, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joyce A. Thilmany, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Patricia M. Todd, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Orlando G. Valente, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Faye Wahls, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, Gospel Hall, Garnavillo.
Catherine A. Wills, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.