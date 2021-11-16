MCGREGOR, Iowa — Kimberly R. Bothel-Harper, 57, of McGregor, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, where services will follow. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, is assisting the family.

