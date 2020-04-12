PITTSBURGH — Vivian L. (Jecklin) Strom, 67, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
Vivian was born on October 27, 1952, to parents Donald L. Sr. and Mary C (Cavanaugh) Jecklin, of Peosta, Iowa.
She was a 1970 graduate of Western Dubuque High School and married her high school sweetheart, Stephen C. Strom, on August 11, 1973.
Her loved ones will remember her as a selfless nurturer of all people and animals.
Her favorite gift to the world was to feed others. She would immediately ask everyone that entered her house if they were hungry or needed something to eat. The priests at the neighborhood church were delivered hot meals from her kitchen daily for well over a decade. She spent several years preparing meals for patients at the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center. Even the family dog and cat often received home-cooked meals while freshly-popped popcorn was being marched out to the chicken coop.
Another of her gifts was sewing and quilting. She made sure to constantly shower her loved ones with beautiful quilts, blankets or other handmade gems that were made just for them. There are many magnificent crafts that she left behind for the world to remember her by.
Those left to honor Vivian’s memory include her husband, Stephen; children, Brian (Molly Lindsey) Strom, of Pittsburgh, Stephanie (Shane) O’Neil, of Charlotte, NC, and Robert Strom, of Pittsburgh; siblings, Rita (Dave) Ruden, of Dubuque, Donald Jecklin Jr. (special friend Julie Van Zile), of Peosta, Sally (Dean) Heacock, of Durango, Rosie (Bob) Mueller, of Epworth, Lois (Dennis) Schmidt, of Dubuque, and Jane Jecklin, of Peosta; a special aunt, Sharon (Charles) Hermsen, of Dyersville, who was like a sister; sisters-in-law, Deb (Sol Pobre) Frasher, of Wichita, Corine Watzka, of Wichita, Vicki (Dave) Fink, of Lake Delhi, Susie (Steve) Meyer, of Lake Delhi, Jackie (Becky Kraft) Stuart, of Wichita, Kim Strom, of Little Rock; brother-in-law, Eric (Ida) Strom, of California; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews .
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, Donald Sr. and Mary Jecklin; her father and mother-in-law, Duane and Phyllis Strom; and a brother-in-law, Michael Strom.
Although there will not be a service, a fund has been established at Western Dubuque High School in the name of the Jecklin and Strom Families for anyone who would like to donate.