Tim “Jammer” Stroehle, 74, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque, Iowa, at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the officiant and Bishop Thomas Zinkula as the celebrant. Friends may greet the family from 2:30 p.m. until time of services Friday at the church.
Michael Timothy was born on July 11, 1945, in Tucson, Arizona, the son of Patrick and Mildred “Tillie” (Grimes) Stroehle.
He graduated in 1964 from Western Dubuque High School. On May 19, 2001, Tim married Dianne Jeppesen. Tim served in the Navy and was employed with UPS for 32 years, retiring in 1999.
Tim was a kind-hearted man who would do anything for anyone. His smile could light up any room. Some of his favorite pastimes were following NASCAR, fishing and spending time in his beloved boat on the Mississippi River. Tim loved dogs and took good care of his favorite furry friends over the years. Tim’s most enjoyable times, however, were the times spent with family and friends.
Tim will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.
Those left beyond to cherish his memory are his wife, Dianne; daughters, Teva (Dennis) Sager, Raegan (Khary) Reid and Shelby (Mike) Kabela; step-children, Michael (Kelly) Nakashima and Becky (Will) Brooke; grandchildren, Maycee, Wyatt, Colin, Terrell, Payton, Brick, Beckitt, Brooks and Briar; stepgrandchildren, Adi, Emma, Teddy, Lola, Jimmy and Meti; and his brother, Tom (Kay) Stroehle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Jeffrey; sister, Sharon; former spouse, Colette, and special friend, John Roling.
The Stroehle family requests no flowers.