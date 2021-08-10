CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Loxley Thistle Eckles IV, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 07, 2021, peacefully at home. Memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15th at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, 579 McCollister Blvd, Iowa City, IA 52240. A Celebration of Loxley’s Life will follow at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area.
Lox is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karolyn; his daughters, Jenny (Todd) Randall; Stephanie (Phil) Porter; Melissa (Eric) Pruess; his son, Loxley Thistle Eckles V (Amber); and his daughters Leslie (Josh) Juel; and Laura Eckles (Joshua Rockwell); and his grandchildren Nicole & Braddock Tomita; Coleman & Dalton Randall; Ava & Marcus Pruess; and Juniper Porter; sister, Susan (Bob), and his nieces Matteson & Elise Meldon; brother-in-law, Kent (Susie) Clasen and niece Victoria (Libby) Small.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elaine and Loxley Thistle Eckles III; in-laws Alvin “Slim” and Mary Ann Clasen; and brother-in-law Kurt L. Clasen.
Loxley was born in Canton, Illinois on April 28, 1950, and received his Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Northern Illinois University. He had an array of skillsets and was blessed to love all his job experiences including teaching and sales, most recently working as an Energy Consultant for Energy Nerds. He had a passion for playing and teaching the drums, fishing, and making friends with anyone and everyone.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Eckles Family at 5752 Oakwood Avenue NE, Unit 1, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.