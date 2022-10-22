DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Kathy J. Salow, 64 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held 2 — 8 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 -10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.
Kathy was born August 5, 1958 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Jerome and Betty (Burkle) Hermsen. She married Mark Salow on May 28, 1977 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa.
Kathy grew up on the family farm just West of Dyersville. She graduated from Beckman Catholic High School. She later worked as the receptionist for Manchester Family Vision for many years. She later worked at Sigma Eye Health in Monticello until retirement.
Kathy cherished the many memories with her family, especially the sporting events and sleepovers with the grandchildren. She enjoyed family vacations and the many Sunday Drives with Mark. She spent countless hours sitting in her recliner watching the birds. Kathy and Mark enjoyed a good game of cards or an evening supper with their friends or siblings.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mark, children: Jason (Jackie) Salow of Earlville, Craig (Emily) Salow of Dyersville, grandchildren: Logan, Lexi, Natalie, Lukas, Kamden, and Amber Salow, siblings: Karen (Ron) Manthey, Steve (Barb) Hermsen, Wayne Hermsen, Scott (Deanne) Hermsen, step siblings: Lori Kuehl, Karla Gassmann, in-laws: Doran Salow, Scott Salow, Wendy (Al) Kruse, and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors who cared for Kathy and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather John Gassmann, parents-in-law, Walter and Amber Salow, in-laws: Pat (Larry) Boardman and Chris Meader.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.