David Allan Hogan, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his home in Dubuque, surrounded by his family.

Visitation for David will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.

