David Allan Hogan, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his home in Dubuque, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for David will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.
Services for David will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
He was born April 24, 1940, in Dubuque County, Iowa, son of Fred and Pauline (Sauser) Hogan. He received his education in the St. John’s School in Placid. On September 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Janet Staner at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa.
He was employed for 30 years at the John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement in 1998, he also worked part-time at the Dubuque Twine Company.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Hogan of Dubuque; four children, Christopher Hogan of Catoosa, OK, Kimberly (Thomas) George and Bruce (Sara) Hogan both of Peosta, and Chad (Traci) Hogan of Catoosa, OK; 9 grandchildren, Aleesha Lowe, Hanna Brown, Tiffany George, Thomas George, Michael George, Heather Hogan, Clara Hogan, Andrew Schmidt and Brittany Schmidt; 10 great grandchildren; his siblings, Arlene Hogan of Dubuque, Velma Furgerson of Ft. Meyers, FL, Dick Hogan of Delhi, Maxine (Andy) Goedken of Dyersville, Nancy Mausser of Monticello, Bernadette (Ron) Manderfield of Rickardsville, Lloyd (Cheri) Hogan of Dubuque, Louie (Jeannie) Hogan of Bankston, Stanley (Julie) Hogan of Key West, Herb (Karen) Hogan of Dubuque, Ted Hogan of Epworth, Sam (Darla) Hogan of Farley, Milly (Mike) Burkart, Gloria Hogan, Linda Hogan and Nick Hogan all of Dubuque; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl (Claudine) Staner, Robert (Bernadette) Staner, and Lois Goedken all of Dyersville, Madonna (Mark) Loeffelholz of Davenport, James (Darlene) Staner of Colesburg and Steven (Liz) Staner of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael Hogan.