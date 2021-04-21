MANCHESTER, Iowa — Charles (Chuck) Edward Fischer, 92, of Manchester, Iowa, left his earthly home to join the love of his life and his Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Survivors include his six children, Charles Jr. (Mary) Fischer, of New Vienna, Marie (Neil) Willenborg, of Petersburg, Arthur Fischer, of Dubuque, Sandi (Dan) Stelken, Bob (Dawne) Fischer, and Cheri (Gerry) Heims, all of Manchester; seventeen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren, and one on the way; one brother-in-law, Charles Hoefer, of Cedar Rapids; three sisters-in-law, Irene Fischer, of Dubuque, Verna Mae Hoefer, of Manchester, and Karen Hoefer, of Swisher.
Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church.
Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
Friends may also call 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home.
Interment with Military Rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa.