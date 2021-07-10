Wiota, Wis. — Scott M. Berget, age 38, of Wiota, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Lena, IL.
He was born April 17, 1983, in Monroe, WI, the son of Mike and Judy (Wedig) Berget. Scott grew up in Wiota, where he farmed on Berget Family Farms and Silver Creek Family Farms, where he was co-owner. He graduated from Darlington High School in 2002. Scott took great pride in his family farm and could often times be found proudly checking his crops.
Scott is survived by his parents: Mike and Judy Berget, of Wiota; the love of his life: Melissa Grindey, of Lena, IL, and her two children, Landon and Lila; one brother: Matt (Stacie) Berget, of Wiota; two sisters: Christina (Bart) Meylor, of Darlington, and Meghan (Jeremy) Saunders, of Gratiot, WI; his nieces and nephews that he absolutely adored: Victorria, Ike, Lizzie, and Molli Meylor, Bryce, Kylie, and Easton Berget, Tinley and Jett Saunders; his maternal grandmother: Bernie Wedig-Wiegel, of Darlington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Wes and Ruth Berget; and his maternal grandfather: Leo Wedig.
Scott was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington and The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. When Scott wasn’t working on the farm, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, boating, and snowmobiling. Scott always had plenty of stories to tell, often times making a “long story short” that led to many laughs and smiles from all who knew him. Scott had a knack for making everyone he met feel special.
Scott’s favorite humans on the planet were his nieces and nephews. He made sure each and every one of them knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them. Scott cherished the time he spent with them, and the rest of his family creating memories they will all cherish forever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. JoJi Reddy, Rev. Mike Morrisey, of Holy Cross Parish in Stockton, IL, con-celebrating. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery in Wiota. A visitation will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Scott’s name.