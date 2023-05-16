Lois Marie Drexler, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 13th, 2023, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. to noon today, Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. The burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Iowa is assisting the family.

