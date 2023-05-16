Lois Marie Drexler, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on May 13th, 2023, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. to noon today, Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. The burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Iowa is assisting the family.
Lois was born on January 29, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Richard) Link. She graduated from St. Columbkille High School, class of 1948. She married John B. Drexler on July 20th, 1957, at St. Columbkilles.
Lois worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a operator; she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Columbkille Church, The Telephone Pioneers and the Lois Club of Dubuque.
In retirement she enjoyed weekly bridge games, lunch with friends, shopping at Yonkers, and an occasional trip to the casino. She and John were able to spend the winters in sunny Florida for 25 years, always celebrating her birthday on the beach.
Lois is survived by her son David (Mary Esmann) Drexler; her brother Joe (Connie) Link; her sister Ginny (Dick) Meyers; sisters-in-law Barbara Link and Mary (Jack) Link; her dear friend Maggie Callaghan along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Jack, Phillip and Richard Link, sister-in-law Mary (Richard) Link and her grandson Derrek Drexler.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home for their outstanding care of Lois.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Columbkille Church.
