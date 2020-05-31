WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Lois (Ozzie) Clewell, 95, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, Iowa, on May 21, 2020.
Family services will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
Lois was born June 11, 1924, to Andrew and Elizabeth Aasland in Waubay, South Dakota. She received her nursing degree from Barton Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown, South Dakota. Lois worked as a Registered Nurse at Barton Hospital, Washington Nursing Home in Washington, Illinois, and Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. She married Dr. Robert Clewell on June 26, 1955. Together they had three sons, William, Robert, and Bruce. She was a longtime member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque and served as president of the UMW. Lois was a member of P.E.O. chapter IK in Dubuque. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Nursing Home. Following the death of her husband in June 1995, Lois moved to Urbandale, Iowa, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She became active with the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines.
Lois is survived by her son and daughter-law, Robert and Rhea Ann Clewell; and her grandchildren, Samantha Bredbeck and Nicholas Clewell.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her sons, William and Bruce; as well as her parents; brother, Donald, and sisters, Irene and Vivian.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque and Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines.
