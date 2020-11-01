Patricia Ann Bernadette (Schueller) Thul, 82, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center. As per Pat’s wishes, a private memorial service was held at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home.
Pat was born November 30, 1937, in Dubuque, daughter of William and Delores (Meyer) Schuller. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1957.
On June 14, 1958, she married Dean Thul at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Pat spent her career working in retail. She worked at Eagle Country Market, the Warehouse Market, Target, and K-Mart, from where she retired in 1992.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.
In Pat’s younger years, she loved to entertain. She enjoyed telling stories about her time working on the variety show, Sha-boom, where she would sing and dance.
She embraced her Catholic faith by being an active member of the church, once traveling to Medjugorie with her prayer group which she enjoyed talking about often.
Pat loved being on the go, whether it was her time at the bingo halls, the many bus trips to Jumer’s Casino or lunch dates with family and friends. It was never a surprise to see her buzzing around town with the bumper sticker “I brake for garage sales.”
Pat was also known for her love of shopping. She had an outfit for every holiday and occasion; and would be decked out head to toe. She loved the holidays; and decorating for them was always quite the job.
She loved spending time with, and spoiling, her grandkids. Going to the movies and lunch with Grandma was always a special date. She always had to let the waitress know before even being seated, that she would need a “to go cup” for her Diet Pepsi.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; children, Steve (Jill) Thul, of Dubuque, Mike Thul, of Peosta, Jon Thul, of Dubuque and Tonya George, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Jordan and Garrett Thul and Alaina (Shawn) McGinnis, Tiffany, Tessa, and Tami George; and three great-grandsons, Jacoby, Mason and Gunner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, William and Gary Schuller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shalom Center or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care.